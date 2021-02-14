PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE) Short Interest Update

PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a drop of 71.8% from the January 14th total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

PURE stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.80. 88,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,623. PURE Bioscience has a twelve month low of $0.34 and a twelve month high of $2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $69.34 million, a P/E ratio of 39.77 and a beta of -0.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.20.

Get PURE Bioscience alerts:

PURE Bioscience Company Profile

PURE Bioscience, Inc develops and commercializes antimicrobial products that provide solutions to the health and environmental challenges of pathogen and hygienic control in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and distributes silver dihydrogen citrate (SDC), a non-toxic antimicrobial agent, which offers residual protection and formulates with other compounds.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for PURE Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PURE Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.