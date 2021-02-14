PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE) Short Interest Update

PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a drop of 71.8% from the January 14th total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
PURE stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.80. 88,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,623. PURE Bioscience has a twelve month low of $0.34 and a twelve month high of $2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $69.34 million, a P/E ratio of 39.77 and a beta of -0.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.20.
PURE Bioscience Company Profile
