Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) Short Interest Down 69.0% in January

Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 69.0% from the January 14th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PRYMY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Prysmian in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prysmian in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Prysmian and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Prysmian in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

PRYMY traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $17.14. The company had a trading volume of 10,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,091. Prysmian has a 12-month low of $7.09 and a 12-month high of $18.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.33.

Prysmian S.p.A. produces, distributes, and sells cables and systems, and related accessories for the energy and telecommunications industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Projects, and Telecom. The Energy segment comprising trade and installers; power distribution and overhead transmission lines; and industrial and network components for various industries, which includes oil and gas, downhole technology, elevators, automotive, nuclear, mining, marine, and infrastructure sectors, as well as for renewable energy field, military, railways, and cranes.

