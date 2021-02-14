Progressive Investment Management Corp Cuts Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Progressive Investment Management Corp lessened its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,301 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 3.7% of Progressive Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $10,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westhampton Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 3.8% in the third quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 2.5% in the third quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 2,069 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in Visa by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC raised its position in Visa by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.40, for a total value of $1,884,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,660 shares in the company, valued at $27,779,004. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,398 shares of company stock worth $17,896,223 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $209.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $220.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.02, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $207.34 and its 200 day moving average is $203.93.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.64.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

