Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a drop of 44.0% from the January 14th total of 8,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum started coverage on Processa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Processa Pharmaceuticals stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 74,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.71% of Processa Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

NASDAQ PCSA traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $8.40. The stock had a trading volume of 53,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,759. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.00. Processa Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $11.00.

Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Processa Pharmaceuticals

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs for the unmet medical needs in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PCS499, an oral tablet that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of necrobiosis lipoidica, a chronic disfiguring condition.

