Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) Shares Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 182,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,713 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Pretium Resources were worth $2,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 278,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,195,000 after buying an additional 85,130 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 6,246 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 13,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Pretium Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Pretium Resources alerts:

PVG stock opened at $10.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.03 and a 200-day moving average of $11.86. Pretium Resources Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $14.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 0.77.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PVG. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Pretium Resources to a “hold” rating and set a $17.25 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from $17.50 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of Pretium Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.68.

Pretium Resources Profile

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,305.85 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

Featured Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG).

Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.