PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $37.90

PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $37.90 and last traded at $37.66, with a volume of 2724 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.22.

Several research firms have recently commented on PPD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of PPD from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, PPD has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.06.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion and a PE ratio of 253.33.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in PPD during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PPD in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in PPD during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PPD in the third quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in PPD in the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPD Company Profile

PPD, Inc provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services segments. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri- and post-approval, and medical communications services.

