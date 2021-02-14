Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Shares Sold by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC lowered its position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $2,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 100.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 43.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 100.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 84.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:POWI opened at $92.55 on Friday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a one year low of $38.57 and a one year high of $99.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.98.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 44.72%. The business had revenue of $150.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is currently 49.44%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Power Integrations from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Power Integrations has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

In related news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 13,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.26, for a total value of $1,057,761.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Clifford Walker sold 840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.52, for a total value of $71,836.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 127,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,943,823.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 102,767 shares of company stock valued at $8,065,228. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current (AC) to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as LED lighting.

