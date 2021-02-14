Post (NYSE:POST) Price Target Increased to $116.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Post (NYSE:POST) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on POST. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Post from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Post from $117.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Post from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $108.70.
Shares of NYSE POST opened at $100.00 on Wednesday. Post has a 52-week low of $68.97 and a 52-week high of $108.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.59 and a 200-day moving average of $92.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of -3,332.22 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.
In other Post news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.85, for a total value of $93,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,931.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. University of Notre Dame DU Lac raised its stake in shares of Post by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. University of Notre Dame DU Lac now owns 113,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,503,000 after purchasing an additional 8,682 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Post by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Post by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 5,294 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Post by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,931,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,101,000 after purchasing an additional 772,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Post by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 65,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,584,000 after purchasing an additional 10,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.50% of the company’s stock.
Post Company Profile
Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.
