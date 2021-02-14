Post (NYSE:POST) Price Target Increased to $116.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Post (NYSE:POST) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on POST. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Post from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Post from $117.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Post from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $108.70.

Shares of NYSE POST opened at $100.00 on Wednesday. Post has a 52-week low of $68.97 and a 52-week high of $108.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.59 and a 200-day moving average of $92.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of -3,332.22 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Post had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 6.45%. Equities research analysts expect that Post will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Post news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.85, for a total value of $93,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,931.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. University of Notre Dame DU Lac raised its stake in shares of Post by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. University of Notre Dame DU Lac now owns 113,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,503,000 after purchasing an additional 8,682 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Post by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Post by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 5,294 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Post by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,931,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,101,000 after purchasing an additional 772,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Post by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 65,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,584,000 after purchasing an additional 10,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

