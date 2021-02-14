Pollard Banknote Limited (OTCMKTS:PBKOF) Short Interest Down 68.2% in January

Pollard Banknote Limited (OTCMKTS:PBKOF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 68.2% from the January 14th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PBKOF shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Pollard Banknote in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Pollard Banknote from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

PBKOF stock remained flat at $$28.68 on Friday. Pollard Banknote has a fifty-two week low of $9.37 and a fifty-two week high of $29.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.32 and a 200 day moving average of $18.01.

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

