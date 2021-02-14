Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) Shares Up 7.1%

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV)’s share price shot up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.81 and last traded at $3.64. 1,319,638 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 1,232,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.40.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PSTV. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 20th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $17.40 million, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTV. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Plus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Plus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Plus Therapeutics by 202.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 71,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.98% of the company’s stock.

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and manufacture of treatments for cancer and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is DocePLUS, a protein-stabilized PEGylated liposomal formulation of docetaxel for the treatment of small cell lung cancer.

