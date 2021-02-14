Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) Research Coverage Started at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on PSTV. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Plus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ PSTV opened at $3.64 on Thursday. Plus Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.93 and a one year high of $5.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.40 million, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSTV. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics by 202.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 71,051 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Plus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 6.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plus Therapeutics Company Profile

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and manufacture of treatments for cancer and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is DocePLUS, a protein-stabilized PEGylated liposomal formulation of docetaxel for the treatment of small cell lung cancer.

