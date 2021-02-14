Plus Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLPRF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Plus Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLPRF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a drop of 73.7% from the January 14th total of 43,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 145,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of PLPRF stock remained flat at $$1.08 during trading hours on Friday. 366,267 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,860. Plus Products has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.52.
