Plus Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLPRF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Plus Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLPRF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a drop of 73.7% from the January 14th total of 43,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 145,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of PLPRF stock remained flat at $$1.08 during trading hours on Friday. 366,267 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,860. Plus Products has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.52.

Plus Products Company Profile

Plus Products Inc develops, manufactures, and sells cannabis products in California. It offers cannabis-infused edibles to the regulated medicinal and adult-use, or recreational markets. The company sells products under the PLUS brand to dispensaries and delivery service customers. Plus Products Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

