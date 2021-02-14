Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,550,000 shares, a decrease of 64.6% from the January 14th total of 21,310,000 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of PBI stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.02. 2,046,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,124,370. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Pitney Bowes has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $15.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.42 and a beta of 2.91.

Get Pitney Bowes alerts:

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.70 million. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 49.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pitney Bowes will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Pitney Bowes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Pitney Bowes by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pitney Bowes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

PBI has been the topic of several research reports. Sidoti cut shares of Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Pitney Bowes in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc, a technology company, provides commerce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services and SendTech Solutions segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides products and services for domestic retail and e-commerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and cross-border e-commerce transactions.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.