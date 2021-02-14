Piper Sandler Weighs in on CNO Financial Group, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CNO)

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for CNO Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.63. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CNO Financial Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CNO. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. CNO Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.60.

NYSE CNO opened at $23.03 on Friday. CNO Financial Group has a 1 year low of $8.79 and a 1 year high of $23.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.59.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 19.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $73,000. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CNO Financial Group news, CFO Paul H. Mcdonough acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.85 per share, with a total value of $208,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,296 shares in the company, valued at $944,421.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bruce K. Baude sold 40,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $894,899.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,191 shares in the company, valued at $3,505,359.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 107,223 shares of company stock worth $2,380,269. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

