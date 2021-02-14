Piper Sandler Increases Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target to $187.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $160.00 to $187.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.48% from the company’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Wingstop’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

WING has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on Wingstop from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Northcoast Research raised Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. CL King initiated coverage on Wingstop in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist cut their price target on Wingstop from $178.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Wingstop from $166.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.40.

Wingstop stock opened at $170.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.21. Wingstop has a 12-month low of $44.27 and a 12-month high of $172.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.93, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 6 Meridian grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 2,104 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,944,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced and tossed in various flavors. As of November 03, 2020, the company operated and franchised 1,500 restaurants worldwide.

