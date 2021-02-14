Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Voya Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now anticipates that the asset manager will earn $1.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.20. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Voya Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.40 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.47. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 17.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on VOYA. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Voya Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Shares of Voya Financial stock opened at $54.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.21 and a 200-day moving average of $53.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 1.45. Voya Financial has a 52-week low of $29.75 and a 52-week high of $63.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is an increase from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is presently 14.22%.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Christine Hurtsellers sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $1,625,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,587,925.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VOYA. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Voya Financial during the third quarter worth about $1,489,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 46.0% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 7,599 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 15.6% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,408 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 55.4% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 8,265 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 20.8% in the third quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 5,809 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

