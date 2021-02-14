Piper Sandler Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) – Piper Sandler reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canopy Growth in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.12) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.11). Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Canopy Growth’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($2.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($2.22). The company had revenue of $153.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.94 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 312.84% and a negative return on equity of 13.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark downgraded Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Desjardins upped their price objective on Canopy Growth from $22.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Canopy Growth from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.92.

NASDAQ CGC opened at $40.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 2.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.64. Canopy Growth has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $56.50. The company has a current ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polygon Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the 4th quarter worth $2,001,000. Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in Canopy Growth in the 4th quarter worth about $753,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Canopy Growth by 137.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 113,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 65,600 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Canopy Growth by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 123,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 40,710 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Canopy Growth by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 602,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,846,000 after purchasing an additional 223,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

