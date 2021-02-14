Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $1.78 Per Share

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 9th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston forecasts that the oil and gas development company will earn $1.78 per share for the year. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.51 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PXD. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $130.00 to $154.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $161.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Truist upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.68.

NYSE PXD opened at $132.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.70, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $48.62 and a twelve month high of $147.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.89%.

In other news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.25, for a total value of $111,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,911,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 5,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total value of $617,050.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,367,285.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,835 shares of company stock valued at $1,567,819. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PXD. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 200.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1,034.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

