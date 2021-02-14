Pi Financial Increases SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) Price Target to C$17.00

SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Pi Financial from C$16.65 to C$17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 99.53% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SIL. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$19.00 to C$17.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$15.50 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Get SilverCrest Metals alerts:

Shares of SilverCrest Metals stock opened at C$8.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.52. The company has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -83.53. SilverCrest Metals has a 1-year low of C$2.85 and a 1-year high of C$8.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.50.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.