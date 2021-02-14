Phantasma Energy Price Hits $0.0234 on Exchanges (KCAL)

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded up 77.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. During the last seven days, Phantasma Energy has traded 128% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Phantasma Energy token can currently be bought for $0.0234 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges. Phantasma Energy has a market capitalization of $850,298.91 and approximately $159,613.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001208 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.63 or 0.00056598 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.05 or 0.00272537 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.04 or 0.00086109 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.59 or 0.00091331 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.33 or 0.00098995 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.63 or 0.00185641 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44,065.46 or 0.90264558 BTC.

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 36,315,496 tokens. The official website for Phantasma Energy is Phantasma.io . The official message board for Phantasma Energy is medium.com/phantasticphantasma

Phantasma Energy can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma Energy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma Energy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phantasma Energy using one of the exchanges listed above.

