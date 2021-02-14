Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.42 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to announce $13.42 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Pfizer’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.20 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $14.33 billion. Pfizer posted sales of $12.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Pfizer will report full year sales of $59.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $56.30 billion to $63.10 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $50.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $45.66 billion to $56.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Pfizer.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.38.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,756,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,383,700,000 after buying an additional 6,965,496 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,069,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,690,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777,676 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 0.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,996,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,467,887,000 after purchasing an additional 143,779 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 31,947,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,280,997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051,838 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Pfizer by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,516,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $718,419,000 after purchasing an additional 572,666 shares during the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $34.72. The company had a trading volume of 25,578,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,737,430. Pfizer has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $192.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.88%.

Pfizer

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

