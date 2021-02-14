Pets at Home Group Plc (PETS.L) (LON:PETS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Pets at Home Group Plc (PETS.L) (LON:PETS) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 295 ($3.85).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group Plc (PETS.L) in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 435 ($5.68) price target on shares of Pets at Home Group Plc (PETS.L) in a report on Tuesday, November 24th.

In other Pets at Home Group Plc (PETS.L) news, insider Peter Pritchard sold 1,369,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 384 ($5.02), for a total value of £5,257,286.40 ($6,868,678.34).

Shares of LON:PETS traded up GBX 3.80 ($0.05) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 418.40 ($5.47). 440,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,350,054. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 416.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 371.48. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.09 billion and a PE ratio of 29.46. Pets at Home Group Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 174.90 ($2.29) and a 12 month high of GBX 475 ($6.21). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.96, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of diets for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

