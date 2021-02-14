Persimmon Plc (PSN.L) (LON:PSN) Receives GBX 2,990.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Persimmon Plc (PSN.L) (LON:PSN) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,990.33 ($39.07).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PSN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Persimmon Plc (PSN.L) from GBX 2,776 ($36.27) to GBX 2,937 ($38.37) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,349 ($43.75) target price on shares of Persimmon Plc (PSN.L) in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,160 ($41.29) price objective on shares of Persimmon Plc (PSN.L) in a research note on Thursday.

In other Persimmon Plc (PSN.L) news, insider Dean K. Finch bought 1,850 shares of Persimmon Plc (PSN.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,718 ($35.51) per share, for a total transaction of £50,283 ($65,695.06).

Shares of LON PSN opened at GBX 2,722 ($35.56) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Persimmon Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,367.50 ($17.87) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,328 ($43.48). The stock has a market capitalization of £8.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,740.93 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,622.87.

Persimmon Plc (PSN.L) Company Profile

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

