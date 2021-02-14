PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,571 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,877 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $10,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 2,830.3% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 173,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,714,000 after buying an additional 167,100 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 270,620 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,834,000 after buying an additional 14,776 shares during the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer in the 3rd quarter worth about $18,450,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 478.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 38,917 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,585,000 after buying an additional 32,188 shares during the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

Shares of PKI stock opened at $150.57 on Friday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.91 and a 52-week high of $162.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.80. The company has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.92, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.35.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.83%.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 4,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.68, for a total value of $600,507.92. Also, insider Prahlad R. Singh sold 10,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,595,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,580,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,777 shares of company stock valued at $2,496,960 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PKI. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on PerkinElmer from $139.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on PerkinElmer from $137.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.27.

PerkinElmer Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI).

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.