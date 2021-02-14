Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at Roth Capital

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) had its target price upped by Roth Capital from $16.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

PERI has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Perion Network from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Sidoti lifted their target price on shares of Perion Network from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Perion Network from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Perion Network from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.40.

PERI stock opened at $22.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $618.87 million, a PE ratio of 85.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.18. Perion Network has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $26.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Management LLC increased its position in Perion Network by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,133,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,160,000 after purchasing an additional 486,015 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Perion Network by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,005,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,528,000 after purchasing an additional 124,434 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Perion Network by 495.0% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 738,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,792,000 after purchasing an additional 614,710 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Perion Network by 717.3% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 132,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 116,373 shares during the period. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Perion Network during the 3rd quarter valued at $681,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd., a technology company, delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company develops digital advertising solutions to capture consumer attention and drive engagement, as well as delivers ads across a portfolio of Websites and mobile applications.

