PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Holdings Increased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,253 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 26,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,682,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 136,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,953,000 after purchasing an additional 6,605 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.7% during the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 13,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $133.87 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $148.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. As a group, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.96%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PEP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.78.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

