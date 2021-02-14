Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Short Interest Down 39.6% in January

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,660,000 shares, a decline of 39.6% from the January 14th total of 6,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 834,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Approximately 10.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other Penumbra news, Director Harpreet Grewal sold 567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.77, for a total value of $148,990.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.70, for a total value of $1,525,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,747 shares of company stock worth $10,104,895 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. South State CORP. purchased a new stake in Penumbra during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Penumbra during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Penumbra by 1,466.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in Penumbra by 215.6% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Penumbra during the third quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Penumbra stock traded up $4.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $278.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 349,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,794. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $225.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The stock has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,030.81 and a beta of 0.43. Penumbra has a one year low of $121.80 and a one year high of $314.22.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PEN shares. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $292.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Penumbra from $265.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. BTIG Research cut shares of Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Penumbra from $264.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.86.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

