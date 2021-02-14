PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust. The Company operates as a specialty finance company that will invest primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. The company seeks to acquire primarily troubled home mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities from FDIC liquidations of failed banks, US Treasury Legacy Loans Program auctions, and direct acquisitions from mortgage and insurance companies and foreign banks. The Company’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation. The Company focuses on investing in mortgage loans, a substantial portion of which may be distressed and acquired at discounts to their unpaid principal balances. PennyMac is managed by investment adviser PNMAC Capital Management and offers primary and special loan servicing through PennyMac Loan Services. “

PMT has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.44.

NYSE PMT opened at $18.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,868.00 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.32. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $23.67.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 77.69%.

In other news, insider Doug Jones sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $160,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC raised its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 199.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 345.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the third quarter worth $44,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth $171,000. 72.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, including firm commitment to purchase CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

