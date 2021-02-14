Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) Shares Up 13.2%

Shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) shot up 13.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.65 and last traded at $2.57. 4,813,165 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 4,003,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.27.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

Get Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $204.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEI. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 122,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 41,664 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 647,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 174,818 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 229,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 131,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 103.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 763,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 388,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (NYSE:PEI)

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

See Also: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.