Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) Shares Up 13.2%

Shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) shot up 13.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.65 and last traded at $2.57. 4,813,165 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 4,003,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.27.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.
The firm has a market cap of $204.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.04.
Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (NYSE:PEI)
PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.
