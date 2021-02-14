Pendragon PLC (PDG.L) (LON:PDG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.14

Shares of Pendragon PLC (PDG.L) (LON:PDG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.14 and traded as high as $15.00. Pendragon PLC (PDG.L) shares last traded at $15.00, with a volume of 78,318 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 365.41. The stock has a market capitalization of £209.54 million and a P/E ratio of -6.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 13.27 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 11.14.

Pendragon PLC (PDG.L) Company Profile (LON:PDG)

Pendragon PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail sector in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Car Store, Franchised UK Motor, Software, Leasing, and US Motor. The company sells new and used motor cars, motorbikes, trucks, and vans together with associated aftersales activities of service, body repair, and parts sales.

