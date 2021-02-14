PEAKDEFI Price Up 1.4% Over Last 7 Days (PEAK)

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 14th. One PEAKDEFI token can currently be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000540 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PEAKDEFI has a total market capitalization of $27.20 million and $171,332.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PEAKDEFI has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.83 or 0.00068409 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $487.16 or 0.00985221 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00006441 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.11 or 0.00052806 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004364 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,627.86 or 0.05314460 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00025078 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00017452 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

PEAKDEFI is a token. It launched on October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 493,727,646 tokens and its circulating supply is 101,857,181 tokens. The official message board for PEAKDEFI is medium.com/@PeakDeFi . The official website for PEAKDEFI is marketpeak.com . PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here

PEAKDEFI can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEAKDEFI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PEAKDEFI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

