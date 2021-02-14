PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target Raised to $333.00 at Raymond James

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Raymond James from $296.00 to $333.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $302.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $234.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on PayPal from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.59.

Get PayPal alerts:

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $298.37 on Friday. PayPal has a 12 month low of $82.07 and a 12 month high of $302.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.44 billion, a PE ratio of 112.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $245.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.76, for a total value of $2,677,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,468,359.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total transaction of $310,014.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,056,524.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,261 shares of company stock valued at $13,732,274. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,098,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,996 shares during the period. SB Management Ltd purchased a new position in PayPal in the third quarter valued at approximately $248,534,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in PayPal by 13.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,044,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,781,948,000 after buying an additional 1,046,599 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new position in PayPal during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,021,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in PayPal by 110.7% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,824,281 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $427,247,000 after buying an additional 958,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.