PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Position Boosted by Crystal Rock Capital Management

Crystal Rock Capital Management increased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 34.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,510 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,025 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for 6.8% of Crystal Rock Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Crystal Rock Capital Management’s holdings in PayPal were worth $11,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PYPL. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 646.7% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PYPL. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $291.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $241.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.59.

Shares of PYPL opened at $298.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $82.07 and a one year high of $302.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.59, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $245.55 and a 200 day moving average of $211.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.11, for a total transaction of $4,827,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,203 shares in the company, valued at $81,145,401.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total value of $310,014.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,961 shares in the company, valued at $22,056,524.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,261 shares of company stock valued at $13,732,274 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

