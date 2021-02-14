PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the forty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $273.59.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Atlantic Securities raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.11, for a total value of $4,827,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,145,401.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.76, for a total transaction of $2,677,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,468,359.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,261 shares of company stock valued at $13,732,274. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in PayPal by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 43,033 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,078,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. raised its stake in PayPal by 1,490.3% in the fourth quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. now owns 570,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $133,705,000 after buying an additional 535,000 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP raised its stake in PayPal by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 10,109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,368,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 14,285.7% in the fourth quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. raised its stake in PayPal by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 4,768 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $13.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $298.37. The company had a trading volume of 11,882,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,222,183. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $349.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.59, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $245.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.14. PayPal has a one year low of $82.07 and a one year high of $302.10.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

