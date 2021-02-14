Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Sold by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,040 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 578 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Paycom Software by 41.9% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PAYC opened at $412.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $421.46 and its 200-day moving average is $365.32. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.42 and a 52-week high of $471.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $24.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.45, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $220.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.69, for a total transaction of $430,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.41, for a total transaction of $3,251,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $5,856,520. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PAYC shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $403.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $457.00 to $513.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $488.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $437.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $411.39.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

