Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Announces Earnings Results

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 15.75%.

Shares of PATK opened at $79.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.41. Patrick Industries has a 52-week low of $16.70 and a 52-week high of $81.43.

In other Patrick Industries news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 1,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $117,572.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 279,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,327,507.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kip B. Ellis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $133,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 82,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,533,149.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,259 shares of company stock valued at $5,016,237 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Patrick Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.40.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

