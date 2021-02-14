Park City Group (PCYG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 16th. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Park City Group had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $5.23 million for the quarter.

NASDAQ:PCYG opened at $7.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.79 and its 200-day moving average is $5.09. Park City Group has a 52 week low of $3.33 and a 52 week high of $7.71. The firm has a market cap of $149.37 million, a P/E ratio of 95.76 and a beta of 1.58.

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America and internationally. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety Solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain Solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

