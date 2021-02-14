Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 4,225 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 55.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,460 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,225 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 152,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 23,540 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 515,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,042,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 126,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 223,169 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after acquiring an additional 19,394 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,000. 60.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KMI. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James cut shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.53.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $14.84 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $22.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 296.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.76.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.53%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

