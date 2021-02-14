Parallel Advisors LLC Reduces Position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 34.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDY. Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $676,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $906,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 8,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after buying an additional 3,493 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morris Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $286,000.

MDY opened at $463.58 on Friday. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $214.22 and a fifty-two week high of $464.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $437.72 and its 200 day moving average is $384.40.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

