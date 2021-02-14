Parallel Advisors LLC Has $55,000 Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 28.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 639 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UGI. FMR LLC raised its position in UGI by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,450,000 after buying an additional 391,178 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in UGI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,465,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in UGI by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 773,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,517,000 after buying an additional 268,744 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in UGI by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 643,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,236,000 after buying an additional 260,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in UGI by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,668,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,326,000 after buying an additional 259,135 shares during the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Bank of America started coverage on UGI in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

In other UGI news, Director Ted A. Dosch bought 10,000 shares of UGI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.46 per share, for a total transaction of $374,600.00. Also, insider Joseph L. Hartz sold 18,000 shares of UGI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $684,720.00. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

UGI stock opened at $38.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.90. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. UGI Co. has a twelve month low of $21.75 and a twelve month high of $41.83.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 8.11%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.44%.

UGI Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

