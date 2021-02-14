Parallel Advisors LLC Has $52,000 Holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 80.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Masimo were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MASI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 6.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,898,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,864,456,000 after buying an additional 458,222 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 291.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 422,976 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $99,848,000 after buying an additional 314,843 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 1,202.6% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 332,194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,418,000 after buying an additional 306,691 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 304.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 182,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,453,000 after buying an additional 137,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 14.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 718,414 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $169,426,000 after buying an additional 90,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MASI stock opened at $275.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $265.59 and its 200-day moving average is $243.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 71.62, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87. Masimo Co. has a 52 week low of $143.90 and a 52 week high of $284.86.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MASI. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Masimo from $255.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Masimo from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Masimo from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Masimo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.14.

In other news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 11,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.50, for a total transaction of $3,056,412.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 247,553 shares in the company, valued at $64,735,109.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 55,971 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.68, for a total value of $15,150,230.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 215,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,253,584.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,273 shares of company stock worth $33,575,334 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

