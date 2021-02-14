Parallel Advisors LLC Has $50,000 Position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 84.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUSHA. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Rush Enterprises by 127.2% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Rush Enterprises by 16.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rush Enterprises by 243.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Rush Enterprises by 2.2% in the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 168,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,502,000 after buying an additional 3,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Rush Enterprises in the third quarter valued at about $374,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RUSHA stock opened at $41.48 on Friday. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.17 and a 1 year high of $47.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.19 and its 200-day moving average is $37.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 8.24%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.31%.

In related news, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 10,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $396,419.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

