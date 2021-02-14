Parallel Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 41.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 1,796.9% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis purchased 1,000 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $112.00 per share, with a total value of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,756,768. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Witynski sold 12,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total value of $1,394,348.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,524.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,474 shares of company stock worth $9,464,890. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DLTR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.89.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $108.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.94 and a 200 day moving average of $99.87. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.20 and a 52 week high of $115.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

