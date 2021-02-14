Parallel Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 343.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 519 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EWJ. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 23.3% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 9,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the third quarter worth $222,000. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA boosted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 10,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 83.8% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 34,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 15,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the third quarter worth $2,128,000.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

EWJ opened at $71.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.46. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a one year low of $41.61 and a one year high of $71.56.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.