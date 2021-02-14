Paradox Interactive AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PRXXF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Paradox Interactive AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PRXXF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the January 14th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:PRXXF remained flat at $$31.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.00. Paradox Interactive AB has a 52-week low of $13.31 and a 52-week high of $31.95.

Get Paradox Interactive AB (publ) alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Paradox Interactive AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

Paradox Interactive AB (publ) develops and publishes games and brands for PC, mobile, and console platforms primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, France, Russia, and Scandinavia. The company publishes titles, as well as music and books. Its game portfolio comprises approximately 100 titles and brands, including Stellaris, Europa Universalis, Hearts of Iron, Crusader Kings, Cities: Skylines, Surviving Mars, Prison Architect, Magicka, Age of Wonders, and the World of Darkness.

Recommended Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Paradox Interactive AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paradox Interactive AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.