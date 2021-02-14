Palantir Technologies (PLTR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 16th. Analysts expect Palantir Technologies to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $289.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.32 million. The business’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, analysts expect Palantir Technologies to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE PLTR opened at $31.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.17. Palantir Technologies has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $45.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PLTR. Citigroup lowered Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.71.

In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $1,106,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,271,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,885,734.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,285,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $40,597,035.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,711,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,610,044.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,988,667 shares of company stock valued at $121,858,668.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. It offers Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

