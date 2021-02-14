Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) PT Raised to $40.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.35% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. William Blair started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.71.

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $31.91 on Friday. Palantir Technologies has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $45.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.17.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $289.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 80,305 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.39, for a total transaction of $2,520,773.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,037,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,340,941.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,285,123 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.38, for a total value of $28,761,052.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,711,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,586,033.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,988,667 shares of company stock valued at $121,858,668.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. PARK CIRCLE Co grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 299.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. It offers Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

