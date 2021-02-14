P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services stock opened at $60.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.19 million, a PE ratio of -35.41 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.57. P.A.M. Transportation Services has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $64.45.

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $1.33. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a positive return on equity of 7.90%. Analysts predict that P.A.M. Transportation Services will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director W Scott Davis bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,886 shares in the company, valued at $504,186. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTSI. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 128.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in P.A.M. Transportation Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in P.A.M. Transportation Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $282,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 194,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,507,000 after buying an additional 8,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in P.A.M. Transportation Services during the 4th quarter worth about $706,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.12% of the company’s stock.

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company is involved in the transportation of general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, including general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units.

