Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oxford Industries, Inc. is an apparel company which designs, sources, markets and distributes products bearing the trademarks of its owned and licensed brands. Oxford’s owned brands include Tommy Bahama®, Lilly Pulitzer®, Oxford Golf®, and Billy London®. The Company operates retail stores, internet websites and restaurants. The Company has granted licenses to select third parties to produce and sell certain product categories under its Tommy Bahama and Lilly Pulitzer brands. The Company also holds exclusive licenses to produce and sell certain product categories under the Kenneth Cole®, Geoffrey Beene®, and Dockers® labels. Oxford’s wholesale customers include department stores, specialty stores, national chains, warehouse clubs, and Internet retailers. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on OXM. B. Riley raised their price objective on Oxford Industries from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Oxford Industries from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Oxford Industries from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oxford Industries presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.80.

NYSE:OXM opened at $75.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Oxford Industries has a 1-year low of $30.37 and a 1-year high of $75.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.35 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.49.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.66. Oxford Industries had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $175.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Oxford Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Oxford Industries will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is 23.15%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 178.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,281 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $246,000. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private label apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

