Orlando Ayala Sells 8,000 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Stock

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total value of $487,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $59.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $34.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.96 and a fifty-two week high of $74.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.37.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $28.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.44 billion. Centene had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Centene from $72.50 to $67.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Centene from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Centene from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.04.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Centene during the third quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Centene during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 10.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 17.8% during the third quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 14,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 12.6% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 48,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

